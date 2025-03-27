Gujarat CM launches ‘Mukhyamantri Gau Mata Poshan Sahay Yojana’ for cattle welfare

Gandhinagar, March 27 (IANS) In a first for Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Gau Mata Poshan Sahay Yojana’ as part of the Gujarat Budget 2025-26, reinforcing the state’s commitment to cattle welfare.

This scheme, inspired by the principle of ‘Jivdaya’ (compassion for all living beings), aims to provide financial assistance for the nourishment of cows sheltered in panjrapols (animal shelters) and gaushalas (cow shelters).

As per the latest figures from January 31, 2025, a total of 22 panjrapols and 188 gaushalas in Banaskantha district have benefited from the scheme.

The Gujarat government has disbursed Rs 87.64 crore in aid, providing Rs 30 per animal per day for 84,836 cattle, announced Animal Husbandry Minister Raghavji Patel while responding to a question in the Gujarat Assembly.

Expanding on the scheme’s significance, the Chief Minister highlighted that the 2025-26 budget has allocated Rs 500 crore to ensure proper nourishment and care for cattle across the state.

The scheme was originally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 at the Ambaji temple in Gujarat, aiming to support institutions registered under the Mumbai Public Trust Act and the Gujarat Public Trust Act before March 31, 2022.

Only institutions with valid registration certificates and adequate facilities for cattle welfare are eligible for financial aid under this initiative.

As per the latest livestock census, the state is home to over 2.5 crore cattle, including indigenous breeds like Gir, Kankrej, and Dangi, known for their high milk yield and resilience.

The state is one of India’s leading milk producers, contributing significantly to the dairy sector through cooperative giants like Amul and Banas Dairy. Cattle rearing is a primary source of livelihood for thousands of farmers, particularly in rural areas.

To support cattle welfare and boost dairy production, the Gujarat government has introduced several schemes.

The Mukhyamantri Gau Mata Poshan Sahay Yojana, launched under the 2025-26 budget, provides Rs 30 per day per animal to registered gaushalas and panjrapols for cattle care.

Additionally, the Nand Baba Milk Mission aims to enhance milk production by providing financial aid for modernising dairy farms and supporting cattle farmers with better veterinary services.

The Gau Seva and Gauchar Vikas Board also oversees various welfare measures, including the preservation of grazing lands and ensuring the well-being of stray and abandoned cattle.

Under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, Gujarat has taken initiatives for the conservation and promotion of indigenous cattle breeds by setting up Gokul Grams (cow sanctuaries) and providing artificial insemination facilities.

The Animal Husbandry Department runs vaccination drives to protect cattle from diseases like foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and brucellosis.

Moreover, schemes like Kamdhenu Yojana and Godhan Yojana provide subsidies for cattle procurement, promoting self-employment in the dairy sector.

