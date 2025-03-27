Gurugram: ED attaches assets valued at Rs 44.55 crore of former MLA’s firm

Gurugram, March 27 (IANS) Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Gurugram Zonal office has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 44.55 crore related to former MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker and his two sons Sikandar Chhoker and Vikas Chhoker and their companies M/s Sai Aaina Farms Pvt. Ltd. etc. under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The case relates to cheating more than 1500 homebuyers and siphoning of more than Rs 500 crore.

After issuance of multiple Non Bailable Warrants (NBWs), the Special Court Gurugram issued a proclamation against Dharam Singh Chhoker and Vikas Chhoker, who are still absconding and directed them to appear before the Court on May 19, 2025. However, Sikandar Chhoker is on bail.

The attached assets include 13 immovable properties (Agricultural land of approximately three acres, commercial land of 2487 square meters, eight residential flats, etc) located in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panipat. Movable properties in the form of Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) and money in bank accounts amounting to approximately Rs 96 Lakh belonging to various individuals.

ED initiated investigations on the basis of FIRs registered by the Gurugram Police against M/s Sai Aaina Farms Pvt. Ltd. and associated concerns under various sections of the IPC 1860 for cheating and forgery.

The allegations involve the submission of forged documents, including fake bank guarantees, to obtain licenses for external and internal development works. This fraudulent activity was carried out in connection with a promised affordable housing project at Sector 68, 103 and 104, Gurugram, where the company collected around Rs 616 crore from 3700 home buyers.

However, the company failed to deliver the houses within the promised timelines and misappropriated the funds.

The ED’s investigation revealed that the company siphoned off the funds by inflating construction costs through fake invoices from associated entities. The money was diverted for personal gains by the company's directors and promoters.

Furthermore, funds from home buyers were also transferred to other group entities as loans, which remain outstanding for years.

Earlier, on February 24, the ED had attached properties valued at Rs 36.52 crore, in relation to M/s D S Home Construction Pvt Ltd, Sikandar Singh, Vikas Chhoker, and others involved in the case. The same was confirmed by the Ld. Adjudicating Authority.

Further, Sikandar Singh, the Director of M/s D S Home Construction Pvt. Ltd., was arrested on 30.04.2024. A Prosecution Complaint in this case has been filed in the Special Court, Gurugram, and the court has taken cognisance.

Further investigations are ongoing.

