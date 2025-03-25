Paleker and Wharf join ICC Elite Panel of umpires

Dubai, March 25 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday made two new additions to its prestigious Elite Panel of Umpires, with South Africa’s Allahudien Paleker and England’s Alex Wharf making the cut. The duo replaces Michael Gough and Joel Wilson in the latest reshuffle.

Paleker, a former first-class cricketer, has steadily climbed the ranks of international umpiring, having officiated in four Tests, 23 ODIs, and 67 T20Is in men’s cricket, along with 17 women’s internationals. His resume includes key roles at major ICC tournaments such as the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and the Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024.

Wharf, a former England international who played 13 ODIs, has transitioned seamlessly into umpiring after a 16-year first-class playing career. With experience in seven Tests, 33 ODIs, and 45 T20Is as an on-field official, he has also stood in high-profile events like the ICC Men’s and Women’s Cricket World Cups, the T20 World Cups in 2024, and the upcoming Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

ICC Chair Jay Shah extended his best wishes to the new appointees while acknowledging the contributions of Gough and Wilson.

“By definition, being an elite official brings with it scrutiny and pressure, but we are confident that both Allahudien and Alex possess the temperament, experience, and skill to deliver consistently at this very top level,” Shah in an ICC statement. “We would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to both Joel and Michael for their services to the world game over a number of years.”

For Paleker, joining the ICC Elite Panel is a dream realized, one he attributes to the unwavering support of his mentors, family, and colleagues.

“This is a significant moment in my umpiring career. It’s an honour to be named in the elite panel, and I look forward to reposing the faith shown in me,” Paleker said. “I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, mentors, the ICC, and Cricket South Africa for their support. To my father, Jamalodien, who was also an umpire—he is my inspiration and role model. Lastly, to my wife Shakira, thank you for being my pillar of strength throughout this journey.”

Wharf also expressed his gratitude, highlighting the guidance he has received throughout his career. “I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the ICC and ECB for the opportunities they've provided over the years,” Wharf said. “This milestone would not have been possible without the amazing colleagues who have shared their expertise with me and supported me both on and off the field. I look forward to this exciting new chapter in my career.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.