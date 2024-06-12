Palace of Versailles reopens after fire alert

Paris, June 12 (IANS) The Palace of Versailles reopened after a fire alert caused a temporary evacuation, the French landmark tourist site announced on social media platform X.

"The incident was quickly brought under control and the public was evacuated as a safety measure. The palace and gardens are now open," said the Palace of Versailles on Tuesday. But it did not give further details about the incident.

A "very important" firefighter operation had been underway on site since mid-afternoon, reported French daily Le Figaro.

Several social media videos showed smoke emanating from the palace while visitors were evacuated, Xinhua news agency reported.

One of France's national treasures, the former royal residence welcomes millions of visitors each year.

The Park at Versailles is to be the host venue for equestrian events and the modern pentathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

