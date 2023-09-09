Pakistan's weekly inflation spikes 26.3%

Islamabad, Sep 9 (IANS) Pakistan's weekly inflation surged 26.3 per cent year on year mainly due to a rise in food prices, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has said.

The Sensitive Price Indicator-based inflation increased by 0.96 per cent for the week ending on September 7 as compared to the previous week, the PBS data revealed on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, the prices of 32 items increased, five items decreased and 14 items remained stable, the data showed.

The PBS added that the prices of sugar, onions, pulses, milk, potatoes, rice, liquefied petroleum gas, petrol, and diesel witnessed an increase last week.





Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.