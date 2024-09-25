Pakistan's ANP chief calls PTI 'political wing' of Taliban

Karachi, Sep 25 (IANS) Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan has levelled serious accusations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), calling it the "political wing of the Taliban."

During a press conference held at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday, Khan alleged that the party facilitated the re-entry of 40,000 terrorists into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), according to local media reports.

Addressing Karachi's importance, he said, "Karachi is the economic hub and cultural capital of Pakistan, shared equally by all ethnic groups, including Muhajirs, Sindhis, Pashtuns, and Baloch. It's a city that represents the diversity of the entire nation."

In his comments, Khan took aim at PTI's leadership, specifically criticising the party's founder, Imran Khan, saying, "He is no champion of democracy. He only attacks state institutions when it benefits him. If we can make amends with the Sharifs, does that mean we should also ally with the devils?"

He further claimed that PTI was never an authentic political force, suggesting that foreign elements played a part in its rise, as reported by The Express Tribune.

"The West, particularly Israel, had a hand in PTI's ascension. That's why it was never a legitimate political entity," Khan stated.

Turning to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's political situation, the ANP chief accused PTI of coming to power through an alliance with terrorists and questioned how can elections in three provinces be disputed, "yet K-P's elections are considered fair?"

Addressing ongoing security concerns in K-P, the ANP leader highlighted severe governance issues, claiming that more than half of the province is without adequate police control. He warned of dire consequences if the situation continues unchecked.

Regarding Pakistan's economic challenges, Khan criticised the government's heavy reliance on foreign loans, asserting that no country or household can prosper on borrowed money. He urged an end to extravagant spending and condemned current economic management practices.

Khan reiterated the sacrifices made by ANP over the years, noting, "We nurtured these terrorists, but they spread terror. We gave our martyrs for this country, but where did the rewards for our sacrifices go?"

He concluded by repeating his stance that PTI and the Taliban are inseparable, claiming that PTI functions as the "Taliban's political arm."

