Pakistan prefer Dubai to play 2025 Women’s ODI WC games

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Pakistan women's cricket team players and management would press to have Dubai as their neutral venue for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup later this year.

"Pakistan women's team will love to play their matches in Dubai as they have more experience of playing in the United Arab Emirates, which had been Pakistan's venue during their isolation period between 2010-2020," a senior PCB official told www.telecomasia.net.

While Pakistan Cricket Board has opted for Dubai as the neutral venue due to its proximity, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to opt for Sri Lanka due to accessibility.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi categorically stated on Saturday that the women's team will not tour India for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as per the "fusion formula" accepted ahead of the men's Champions Trophy 2025.

"As per the arrangements before the Champions Trophy, our women's team will also not tour India, and the choice of the neutral venue is with the hosts India," Naqvi had said.

As per the formula India and Pakistan will not tour each other for any ICC event until the cycle of tournament ends in 2027 and play at a neutral venue due to political tensions between the two neighbours.

India played its Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. They won the Champions Trophy by remaining unbeaten in the tournament.

Pakistan women's team showed remarkable improvement under head coach Mohammad Waseem who worked hard despite not getting his contract finalised for eight months.

They won all five games, beating the more formidable West Indies and Bangladesh on their way to the qualification.

Pakistan women did not qualify for the first five editions of the Women's ODI World Cup. When they qualified for the first time, they finished 11th and last. They again failed to qualify for the next two editions.

They had their best finish to date in the 2009 World Cup held in Australia when they were fifth amongst eight teams, qualifying for the Super Six where they came good against the West Indies.

In the last three editions Pakistan women's team finished eighth and last.

