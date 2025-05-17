Pakistan PM admits Indian strikes hit Nur Khan Air Base, BJP's Malviya shares video

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) India's Operation Sindoor has reverberated through Pakistan's military circles, showcasing the unparalleled precision and strategic military acumen of the Indian armed forces.

The magnitude of the operation took Pakistan's leadership by surprise, even the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged that the Nur Khan Air Base was attacked.

At 2:30 a.m. on the intervening night of May 9 and May 10, Prime Minister Sharif was abruptly awakened by General Asim Munir, who informed him of the extensive strikes deep within Pakistani territory.

Amit Malviya, the head of BJP's National IT Department and Co-incharge of West Bengal, emphasised the gravity of the moment, saying that Sharif himself acknowledged the bombing of Nur Khan Air Base and other locations.

He described the event as a testament to the boldness and efficiency of Operation Sindoor.

"Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30 a.m. to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. Let that sink in -- the Prime Minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan. This speaks volumes about the scale, precision, and boldness of "Operation Sindoor," Malviya wrote on Friday on his official X account.

Initiated in response to a Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam, the operation saw India launch decisive airstrikes against key Pakistani military installations, including Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi.

The significance of this strike cannot be overstated, as the base -- previously known as PAF Chaklala -- serves as a vital hub for Pakistan's Air Mobility Command, hosting critical assets such as Saab Erieye (airborne early warning systems), C-130 transport aircraft, and IL-78 aerial refuelling tankers.

The destruction of this facility marks a severe strategic blow, significantly limiting Pakistan's ability to conduct swift military operations.

Reports indicate that the Indian Air Force executed precision strikes on no fewer than eight Pakistani air bases, targeting runways, radar sites, aircraft hangars, and command centres.

Satellite imagery has revealed extensive damage, with craters forming on crucial airstrips and military transport vehicles reduced to debris.

The operation was conducted with remarkable efficiency, with India launching 24 missiles in just 25 minutes, leaving Pakistan struggling to assess the full extent of the devastation.

The audacity of India's military strategy and its ability to breach Pakistan's defences with surgical precision have been unmistakably displayed.

In the wake of the attack, Pakistan is reportedly considering relocating its military headquarters from Rawalpindi to Islamabad, fearing additional strikes.

The international community has taken note of India's military prowess, with analysts praising the accuracy and effectiveness of "Operation Sindoor".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.