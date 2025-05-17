'Was woken up by Army Chief at 2:30 a.m.': Shehbaz Sharif on India's strikes at Pak airbases

Islamabad, May 17 (IANS) Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a first formal acceptance of Indian airstrikes, has confirmed that the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi was hit during the night between May 9 and May 10, when India launched its missile strikes on multiple Pakistani airbases.

Sharif made this statement during his speech at the grand ceremony titled "Youm-e-Tashakur" (Thanksgiving) on what Islamabad claims is a "sham celebration" on the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq against India.

During the ceremony in Islamabad, held at the iconic venue "The Monument", the Pakistan PM detailed the chain of events and that triggered Islamabad's response to India.

And while he summarised the events, he conceded and established the Indian claim that Nur Khan airbase was hit with Indian missile strikes.

"On the night of May 9 and May 10, at around 2:30 a.m. Army Chief called me from a secure line call that India, through its ballistic missiles had attacked us. One missile hit the Nur Khan airbase and some others have hit other areas," Sharif said.

He added that the Army Chief General Asim Munir asked for permission to respond to India will full force, which later on translated into a major attack by Pakistan through drones, airstrikes and missile strikes, which were successfully thwarted by Indian armed forces with full precision and efficiency.

The Pakistani Prime Minister's speech also shed light on Islamabad's call for peace talks.

"I am extremely grateful to all those friendly countries, who have been very helpful in promoting peace, ceasefire in this part of the world. And promoting all arguments and valid points for de-escalation," he added.

Sharif thanked countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Turkey, China, Britain and others for helping in de-escalation of the situation between India and Pakistan.

He gave special praise and appreciation to US President Donald Trump for his intervention into the crisis at the eleventh hour.

"But above all, I would like to mention and thank President Trump for his very brave leadership, and his vision that peace must be restored in South Asia sooner rather than later. And as a result, his path-breaking and strategic leadership did the trick and averted a very lethal looming war in this part of the world."

