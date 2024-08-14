Pakistan: One killed, seven injured in blast

Islamabad, Aug 14 (IANS) A bomb went off in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, leaving at least one person killed and seven others injured on Wednesday, police have said.

The explosion occurred in a market near Liaquat Bazar area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, according to police in Quetta, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blast triggered by a remote-controlled device occurred when people were shopping in the market, said police, adding that at least 0.5 kg of explosive was used.

Following the incident, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, and some of the injured were in critical condition.

Security forces cordoned off the area and began a search operation.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the blast.

