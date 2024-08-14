ASEAN, BRICS members discuss food security in Singapore

Singapore, Aug 14 (IANS) Delegations from ASEAN and BRICS countries gathered for a round-table discussion on food security issues in Singapore on Wednesday.

The participants shared views on sustainable trade and food security and strategies to enhance food security, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also discussed agriculture policies in ASEAN and BRICS member states, challenges to food security, and south-to-south collaboration.

Some delegations also offered traditional food to the participants to help improve their learning of diverse food cultures.

The Strategic Plan of ASEAN Cooperation in Food, Agriculture and Forestry 2016-2025 defines the vision and goals for the food, agriculture and forestry sector.

It identifies and prioritises the main areas for cooperation, and proposes Strategic Thrusts and Action Programmes.

It is formulated in a global and regional context which responds to the socio-economic and demographic changes driven by three key drivers, rapid economic growth, regional integration and globalisation, and pressures on the natural resource base including climate change.

