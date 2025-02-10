Pakistan: Massive protest by lawyers leads to chaos in Islamabad

Islamabad, Feb 10 (IANS) Chaos ruled in Pakistan's capital Islamabad once again as lawyers of the country took to the streets on Monday, protesting against a meeting being held at the Supreme Court to finalise names of eight Supreme Court judges.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is considering elevating eight High Court judges to the Supreme Court in spite of calls from some several judges and thousands of lawyers to defer the meeting.

The legal organisations in Islamabad have also been strongly opposing the recent transfers of five judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), terming the move as an attempt to divide the judiciary.

Authorities and security forces in Islamabad have blocked and barricaded all routes leading to the Supreme Court and deployed additional forces to handle any situation in case the protest intensifies.

Islamabad Police have also closed several key entry points to the Red Zone in the federal capital in response to the protest called by lawyers.

The protest also led to the suspension of Metro bus services on multiple routes between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, causing significant inconvenience for commuters.

The lawyers have gathered in big number outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, raising slogans of freedom of judiciary and carrying banners in support of the protest.

The protesting lawyers have called the 26th Constitutional Amendment as completely "unacceptable".

The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LCBA) also moved an application before the apex court, expressing opposition to the 26th Constitutional Amendment, seeking postponement of the JCP meeting.

The matter of transfer of judges had aggravated after Justice Sarfaraz Dogar was transferred from the Lahore High Court (LHC) to the IHC and later on his name was sent to the JCP within days for appointment at the Supreme Court.

The matter was raised by at least two judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), who approached the SC Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, raising questions over the recommendation of Justice Dogar, demanding a reclaim of their seniority.

At least four sitting judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, proposed postponement of the JCP meeting on Monday until a decision on a petition against the 26th Constitutional Amendment is made.

Despite the opposition, the JCP decided to go ahead with its meeting today, prompting lawyers to stage a protest and oppose any decision that the commission makes, terming it as a direct attack on the freedom and dignity of the judiciary in the country.

The lawyers have vowed to stage more protests against what they call "a dangerous attempt" to weaken the country's judiciary and undermine its dignity.

