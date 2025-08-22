Pakistan: Imran Khan's nephews arrested, sent to police remand over May 9 riots

Islamabad, Aug 22 (IANS) Lahore Police on Friday said that another nephew of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from his residence, a day after his brother was taken into custody for his involvement in the May 9 protests.

Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported that a senior Lahore Police officer has confirmed the arrest of Shershah Khan, son of Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan, who was arrested in connection with May 9 riots after Thursday's arrest of his brother Shahrez Khan.

In a post on X, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party termed the incident as an "abduction" and stated that the "the rule of law has been replaced with the law of the jungle." The arrest comes a day after PTI stated that men dressed in plainclothes had "abducted" Aleema Khan's son from her residence. Later, Lahore police confirmed that Shahrez was arrested in a case related to the May 9 riots.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday sent Shahrez Khan on an eight-day physical remand in connection with the May 9 Jinnah House attack case. Earlier, the court had reserved its verdict on a police plea requesting 30-day remand of Shahrez, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul announced the decision after hearing arguments from both sides. During the court proceedings, Advocate Salman Akram Raja, who represented Shahrez Khan, stated that his client had been arrested two years after the Jinnah House attack. He argued that Shahrez Khan's mother, Aleema Khan, had already been discharged from the same case and requested the court to release his client.

Raja asked the police about the evidence they had against his client, arguing that Shahrez Khan had no connection with political affairs of PTI and requested the court to drop charges against his client. However, police opposed the request, saying that Shahrez Khan had involvement in the Jinnah House attack in Lahore.

Aleema Khan also took to social media and wrote on X, "Last night, several plainclothes armed men stormed my residence in Lahore. They brutally assaulted our staff, harassed my daughter-in-law, and forcibly took away my son, Shahrez Khan, in front of his two young daughters. For over three years, this fascist regime in Pakistan has unleashed a reign of terror, raiding thousands of homes, abducting and harassing countless innocent civilians. Yet, despite their brutality, they have failed to break Imran Khan.

"Our children understand that the struggle Imran Khan is leading is far greater than any one of us. He has set a remarkable standard of resilience against tyranny. These cowardly actions only expose the fear and desperation of the oppressors. We place our trust in Allah alone, seeking His protection and justice," she added.

Following Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, 2023, PTI supporters held violent protests in Pakistan, vandalising military installations and state-owned buildings, while also targeting the Lahore Corps Commander's residence. After the protests, police arrested thousands of protesters, including PTI leaders.

