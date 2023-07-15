Pak university quashes notices issued to students for celebrating Holi on campus

Islamabad, July 15 (IANS) The management of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has withdrawn notices issued to several students for celebrating Holi on the campus without permission, Dawn reported.

The decision was taken two days after the notices were issued on July 12.

According to the notices, the students were directed to appear before the university disciplinary committee on July 18.

“The show cause notices … dated 12th July, 2023 issued to the students without the approval and knowledge of the competent authority, hence stands invalid,” read the statement issued on Friday night, Dawn reported.

The notices stated that the students had participated in the Holi event on June 12 without taking prior permission from the university’s event management committee.

“Despite advise/instruction by the university security staff you refused to stop playing loud music and forcefully continue this function, which caused [an] unpleasant/uncomfortable environment for others.”

The students were accused of allowing the entry of expelled students and “anti-social elements” into the premises while indulging in actions that may have caused “insult and physical injury to the students, teachers and others”.

The notices were issued after videos of students celebrating Holi went viral on social media, Dawn reported.

Subsequently, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), on June 20, also wrote to the universities to ban Holi celebrations on campus.

The letter addressed to all vice-chancellors, rectors and heads of universities stated that the festival of Holi was celebrated in a university and it “caused concern and disadvantageously affe­cted the country’s image as Pakistan has an Islamic identity”, Dawn reported.

