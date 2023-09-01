Pak national held in Hyd for illegally entering India to meet wife

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (IANS) A Pakistani national, who had entered India illegally, was arrested by the police in Hyderabad on Thursday

Mohammed Faiz, 24, was arrested from his in-laws’ house in Asad Baba Nagar under the limits of Bahadurpura police station.

He had come to Hyderabad to meet his wife who is pregnant. The couple had married while working in Dubai.

Faiz, a native of Swat Valley in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had allegedly entered India through the Nepal border and reached Hyderabad to meet his wife, who was pregnant with his second child.

The Pakistani national was staying illegally for the last one month, allegedly with the help of his in-laws.

Faiz, an employee at a garment company in Dubai, had met the woman from Hyderabad in 2019. They married the same year and have a three-year-old son.

When Faiz’s wife came back to India, her parents had assured him to help in entering the country and settling down. They had allegedly received him at the Nepal border and brought him to Hyderabad.

The woman’s family had allegedly arranged a fake birth certificate for Faiz and was trying to get an Aadhaar card in his name. Faiz's in-laws are said to be absconding.

The police have seized a Pakistani passport and other documents from Faiz and are questioning him.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.