Paine unimpressed with Rabada’s positive test of recreational drugs hidden from public view

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine was left unimpressed over how Kagiso Rabada’s positive test after taking recreational drugs was hidden from public view. In April, Rabada flew home after playing first two matches of IPL 2025 for the Gujarat Titans’ (GT).

At that time, the franchise said Rabada’s departure was due to attending an important personal matter. On Saturday, via a statement from South Africa Cricketers’ Association (SACA), Rabada confirmed that he was under provisional suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, which is an unspecified recreational drug.

"It stinks. I don’t like this use around personal issues, and it being used to hide stuff that isn’t a personal issue. If you have a professional sportsman that’s tested for recreational drugs during a tournament in which he is playing, that doesn’t fall under personal issues for me.

“That falls under you have broken your contract. That is not a personal issue, that is something that is happening in your personal life. Taking drugs - recreational or performance enhancing - is not a personal issue that can just be hidden for a month.

“A guy can be taken out the IPL, moved back to South Africa and we just let it slide under the rug. Then we will bring him back once he’s already served his ban,” said Paine on SEN Radio on Monday.

Despite the ban, Rabada is expected to play for South Africa in the World Test Championship final against Australia, starting on June 11 and may even turn out for GT in the remaining games of IPL 2025, as per Paine’s view, leaving the former wicketkeeper-batter extremely baffled.

“Not only will play against Australia in the World Test Championship but he’s available to play now in the IPL. No one knew about what he’s taken, what he was given or who the organising body was that oversaw it.

“If he is going to take drugs and be caught doing it I think people deserve to know what he’s taken, how long he is being rubbed out for and who sanctioned it. People need to be held to account for stuff like that," he said.

