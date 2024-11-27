Over 82,000 people affected by adverse weather in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Nov 27 (IANS) Over 82,000 people have been affected, and one person has died due to inclement weather conditions in Sri Lanka, an official said on Wednesday.

Assistant Director of Disaster Management Center (DMC) Janaka Handunpathiraja said in a voice message to the media that 82,796 people belonging to 24,159 families in 15 administrative districts have been affected, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said six persons have been injured, with hundreds of houses being damaged.

The Department of Meteorology said on Wednesday morning that a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located 190 km southeast of Trincomalee in eastern Sri Lanka at around 11:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

It is likely to move north-northwestwards closer to the east coast of Sri Lanka and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, triggering heavy rains, the department said.

