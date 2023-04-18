Over 16 lakh employees enrolled under state insurance scheme in Feb: ESIC data

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) More than 16 lakh new workers were added in the Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) in February, according to provisional payroll data released by Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

As per ESIC data, around 11,000 new establishments have been registered in February, under the scheme ensuring social security cover to their employees.

Employees up to the age group of 25 years constituted the majority of new registrations, as 7.42 lakh employees constituting 46 per cent of the total employees added in the month, belong to this age group.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data of February 2023 showed that 3.12 lakh female workers were added under ESIS.

It also showed that a total of 49 transgender employees got registered under the scheme in February.

