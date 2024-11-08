Over 1,000 former Afghan government officials return home: spokesman

Kabul, Nov 8 (IANS) The Commission of Liaison and Repatriation of Afghan Personalities has facilitated the return of 1,008 former government members to their home country since April 2022, Ahmadullah Wasiq, the spokesperson for the commission, said Friday, according to Xinhua news agency.

About 1008 high-ranking former officials have returned to the country through the Contact Commission with Afghan Personalities, including ministers, generals, governors and commanders, Wasiq told local media, adding that all individuals returning to the country are safe and this commission has so far distributed hundreds of immunity cards to the returnees.

Many Afghan security forces and civil servants left Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban in August 2021.

Afghanistan's caretaker government formed The Commission of Liaison and Repatriation of Afghan Personalities in April 2022 to help Afghans who left the country after the change of government return to their homeland.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.