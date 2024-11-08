Construction begins on Croatia's largest tourism project

Zagreb, Nov 8 (IANS) Construction has begun on Croatia's largest tourism project, the Pical 5 Resort, with an investment of 139 million euros (149.83 million US dollars), local media reported Friday.

Located in Croatia's northeastern Porec region, the project will feature 514 accommodation units and facilities designed for luxury, family and active holidays, as well as tourism facilities, the report said.

The resort will include the 1,300-square-meter Balance Spa Centre for relaxation, alongside family-oriented facilities such as children's playgrounds, clubs, and the 1,200-square-meter Maro World educational playroom, Xinhua news agency reported.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy eight themed restaurants with menus crafted by Michelin chefs, along with 10 bars offering drinks and signature cocktails, the report added, noting that the project is expected to create over 700 new jobs and improve local residents' quality of life/

The resort, set to open in early 2026, is expected to drive the regional economy, tourism and infrastructural progress, the report said.

It is estimated to generate about three million euros (3.23 million dollars) annually for Porec, said Zeljko Kukurin, president of the Valamar Management Board and the investor of the project. "This will significantly contribute to the local economy and society."

