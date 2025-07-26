Outrage erupts online as India set to face Pakistan in Asia Cup

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing massive backlash online after the Asia Cup 2025 schedule revealed that India is set to face Pakistan on September 14 in the UAE.

The announcement came just days after a highly sensitive episode involving the India Champions team, which had withdrawn from a scheduled clash against Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends. The move was a mark of protest following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed several innocent lives.

Cricket fans were shocked and angered to see India listed to play against Pakistan in an official tournament so soon. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions, many of them targeting the BCCI for what users described as an “insensitive” decision. The hashtag #BoycottAsiaCup began trending, with users demanding the Indian cricket board reconsider its participation in the match.

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) accused the BCCI of prioritizing commercial interests over national sentiment, questioning why a game against Pakistan was even considered under the current circumstances. “This isn’t just cricket. It's about standing up for our people,” one user wrote.

The controversy has reignited the long-standing debate around sporting ties between India and Pakistan amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. While some argue that sports should remain independent of politics, a large section of Indian fans appear unified in their call for a boycott.

With less than two months left for the marquee encounter, the pressure is mounting for Indian cricket authorities to take a clear stand.

