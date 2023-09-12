Out of 763 sitting MPs, 111 are women; most from UP

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Out of 763 sitting, 111 (15 per cent) are women MPs with Uttar Pradesh (UP) having maximum 18 women MPs, a report revealed on Tuesday.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in its report said that it has have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 763 sitting MPs out of 776 seats of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha across the nation and the data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the MPs prior to contesting their last elections and subsequent bye-elections

In its report it said: "Out of 763 MPs, 111 (15 per cent) MPs are women. And Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of women MPs with 18, which is 17 per cent of the total followed by West Bengal with 13, which is 22 per cent and Maharashtra has 12, which is 18 per cent.

It also said that one of the MPs is illiterate, while four are fifth grade pass and only is literate.

