Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Shocker Ending Explained: Does Wednesday Really Die?

Netflix has released Wednesday Season 2 Part 1, which is packed with content (perhaps too much) in four episodes. Does Jenna Ortega's pigtailed princess of death die in the series?

The Addams Family spinoff has returned to television after a torturous three years. Wednesday is back at Nevermore Academy, where Season 1 left off, and she has her own stalker in addition to a group of fangirls. Additionally, she is managing her psychic powers, dealing with a new headmaster, navigating family issues, and confronting a more significant mystery than ever before that could endanger the life of her closest friend, Enid.

However, the most shocking moment occurs in the thrilling revelation at the end of Season 2 Episode 4. Before we begin, note that there will be spoilers! "This story is about to take a dark turn," as Wednesday herself stated, and it most definitely did. However, even though the show strongly suggests that she might be dead at the end of Season 2 Part 1, we can be 99 percent sure that she isn't.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Shocking Ending Explained

We are certain that she is in critical condition. Uncle Fester, Thing, Enid, and Agnes are called upon by Wednesday earlier in the episode to break into Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility and locate Lois, whom she suspects of being an ostracized serial killer. Though she discovers a far larger scheme (more on the details soon), the goal is to stop her before she can target Enid. Along the way, a vengeful Tyler is freed by Marilyn Thornhill.

After killing Thornhill, he soon turns into Hyde and makes his way to Wednesday. He brutally throws her out the window and onto the floor below after they have exchanged looks. At this point, a spectator has called for an ambulance, and the police have arrived to deal with the turmoil at Willow Hill. As Thing unsuccessfully attempts to resuscitate Wednesday, she lies motionless on the ground.

Wednesday herself recounts in the very last scene, "I've always dreamed of looking death in the face." However, the only sound I hear in my last minutes is my mother's words echoing in my ears. "Perhaps I've made things worse. Much worse."

Let's be clear before you start freaking out: a Netflix series of this size would never abruptly murder off its main character. Additionally, we can anticipate many more witty jokes for years to come, as Wednesday has been renewed for Season 3. We witness a couple character deaths as they occur on TV, but Wednesday's fate remains uncertain. Specifically, five: Augustus Stonehurst, Marilyn Thornhill, Dr. Rachael Fairburn, Donovan Galpin, and Carl Bradbury.

Bradbury is the first to leave, and a graphic scene unfolds as Judi's malevolent birds viciously attack him, pecking out his eyeballs. Shortly after, Donovan, Tyler's father, is also killed in the same manner. Following the release of the LOIS inmates, the remaining deaths- including one involving a ravenous zombie, occur in the Part 1 conclusion. After killing and devouring Fairburn, the killer sets his eyes on Stonehurst, which is a dessert. Given that Stonehurst served as his tormentor, it could be considered a fitting conclusion.

