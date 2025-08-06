Taiwan reports Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei, Aug 6 (IANS) Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Wednesday that 16 Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels, and one official ship were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

According to Taiwan's MND, eight out of 16 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to Chinese military activity, Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and deployed aircraft, naval vessels, and a coastal-based missile system.

"16 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND posted on X.

This latest incursion follows a recent pattern of Chinese military activity near Taiwan. Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan reported that 12 Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels and one official ship were tracked operating near Taiwan. According to the statement, Taiwan forces monitored the situation and responded to Chinese military action.

In a post on X, the MND wrote: "12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Similarly, on Monday, the MND stated that five Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and one official ship were spotted operating near Taiwan. According to it, four out of five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," it said in a statement shared on X.

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China (ROC), continues to be governed independently since 1949. However, Taiwan continues to face threats from China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insists on its reunification with Beijing. Despite China's efforts, Taiwan, backed by strong public support, continues to assert its sovereignty and respond to China's incursions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.