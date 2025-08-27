Thunderbolts OTT Release: Marvel’s New Avengers Movie Now Streaming for Free

Marvel fans have a reason to celebrate as Thunderbolts is now streaming on JioHotstar. The film made its digital debut on August 27, 2025, after completing its theatrical run earlier this year. It is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, giving viewers across India the chance to enjoy it in their preferred language.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts is the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It brings together a group of powerful characters often described as anti heroes rather than traditional superheroes. Florence Pugh returns as Yelena Belova, joined by Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman and Julia Louis Dreyfus. Their uneasy alliance under the leadership of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine drives the story forward, as they are forced to work together on a mission filled with danger, shifting loyalties and unexpected twists.

Thunderbolts is known for its slightly darker and more grounded tone compared to many Marvel films. The characters are flawed and carry complicated pasts, and their interactions highlight moral dilemmas as much as high energy action. This mix of emotion, humour and action has made the film a talking point for fans since its release.

Now that it is available to stream at home, Indian audiences can join the global Marvel fan base in experiencing the latest chapter of the MCU. Whether you are watching it for the star cast, the action sequences or simply to keep up with the expanding Marvel storyline, Thunderbolts offers plenty of entertainment.

Grab your popcorn and enjoy the newest Marvel spectacle from the comfort of your home, now streaming on JioHotstar.