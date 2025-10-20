They Call Him OG OTT: Release Date, Platform, and Languages Revealed!

After an average theatrical run, the action-crime drama They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, will make its digital debut on Netflix on October 23, 2025. The film will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, making it accessible to a wide audience.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, the movie was released theatrically on September 25. It features a star-studded cast including Emraan Hashmi (in his Telugu debut), Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das and Prakash Raj.

The story follows OG (Pawan Kalyan) ­ a former gangster who returns to Mumbai’s underworld to confront past enemies and settle scores. The film blends high-octane action, style and spectacle, making it a high profile release of the year.

With the OTT arrival coming just under a month after the theatrical opening, viewers who missed it in cinemas now have the chance to watch it from home. The move highlights how digital release strategies are shortening the gap between theatre and streaming premieres, especially for big commercial blockbusters.

If you’re a fan of intense action, strong star presence and multi-language streaming support, mark October 23 on your calendar. On that date, open Netflix, select your preferred language version and get ready for a taut, stylish gangster drama from one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars.