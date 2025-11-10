Thamma OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rashmika Mandanna's Horror Comedy?

After a successful Diwali theatrical run, the much-talked-about horror-comedy Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is finally headed to streaming. Reports suggest the movie will debut on Amazon Prime Video from December 16, 2025, though the platform has yet to make an official announcement.

Released in theatres on October 21, Thamma is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and quickly crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide, making it one of the biggest Hindi hits of the year. The film pairs horror with humour, featuring Khurrana as a journalist turned vampire-like being and Mandanna in a powerful female lead role.

The move to OTT fits the film’s appeal perfectly. The blend of folklore, horror and comedy makes it an ideal streaming watch, viewers can enjoy the narrative at a relaxed pace, without big-screen expectations. For the cast and makers, the digital release is a chance to reach a wider audience and tap into the movie’s strong post-theatrical buzz.

If you missed Thamma in theatres, mark your calendar for December 16. With Khurrana and Mandanna leading the pack and the film’s universe expanding, this OTT arrival promises entertainment with bite.