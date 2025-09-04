Su From So OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Kannada Cinema's Biggest Blockbuster?

Kannada blockbuster Su From So is set to make its digital debut on Jio Hotstar from September 5, 2025. After a highly praised theatrical run, fans will now get to enjoy this horror comedy from the comfort of their homes.

Directed by JP Thuminad and starring Raj B Shetty, who also co produced the film, Su From So blends spine tingling laughs with supernatural suspense. It tells the story of Ashoka, a carefree young man from Marlur village, who becomes the centre of a ghost possession rumor involving a spirit named Sulochana. Set in a coastal backdrop, the film dives into societal issues like superstition and misunderstanding, while keeping the tone light and entertaining through its satire and humour.

Made on a modest budget between Rs.4.5 and Rs.6 crore, Su From So turned into a massive box office success, crossing the 100-crore mark within weeks and becoming one of Kannada cinema’s biggest hits of the year.

The digital rights were acquired by Jio Hotstar for around Rs.5.5 crores plus GST, with satellite rights held by Colors Kannada and a dubbed Telugu version set to air on Star Maa.

Starting September 5, subscribers to Jio Hotstar can stream Su From So in both Kannada and Telugu, bringing this quirky and thoughtful comedy closer to fans across the country.