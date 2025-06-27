Squid Game Season 3 OTT: No More Season 4? Netflix's Big Shocker for Fans!

Who thought that a show that kills people based on children's outdoor games could become a worldwide trending topic? Yes, we are talking about Squid Game. Discussions and fan clubs have blossomed since the first season's release. Additionally, numerous online communities have been created specifically to discuss how wonderful the show is. Any Indian show that comes on Netflix is also using Squid Game as one of the ways to promote their content.

Squid Game Season 3 OTT: Will There be Yet Another Season?

Squid Game remains one of the most viewed shows on Netflix, attracting substantial viewership even today. The third season has arrived, promising a finale that will undoubtedly leave viewers in a state of shock. Not just that, whenever it felt like the show was getting a tad bit boring, the makers threw in an element of surprise, and the result was more than enough for audiences to get hooked to their screens.

Now, those who have seen the amazing ending of Squid Game's third season may be wondering if there will be a fourth. It's incredibly difficult to pull off something as exciting and new as Squid Game. They managed to continue the same for three more seasons. But, we can confirm that there won't be another season of Squid Game, and even though it's not official, the chance of this coming back for yet another season might be less.

A lot of this has to do with what happens in the season three finale, and this could be a big reason why Netflix might not decide to renew Squid Game for another season. But the OTT giant is known for pulling off surprises, and the same could happen. All in all, gear up for an exciting and exhilarating ride that is Squid Game 3, and let's be hopeful that the makers find a way to create something that's even more exciting.