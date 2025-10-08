Santosh OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Oscar-Selected Indian Film?

After months of delay and a long battle with censorship, the critically acclaimed film Santosh, starring Shahana Goswami, is finally making its way to Indian audiences. The movie will release on October 17 on Lionsgate Play, giving viewers a chance to watch one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Directed by Sandhya Suri, Santosh has already made a name for itself on the global stage. It premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2024 and went on to be selected as the United Kingdom’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. Despite its international recognition, the movie struggled to secure a release in India after running into hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification.

Certain scenes dealing with sensitive issues such as caste, social injustice and police conduct were flagged, leading to months of uncertainty about whether Indian audiences would ever get to watch it.

The story of Santosh follows Santosh Saini, a newly widowed woman who steps into her late husband’s job as a police constable after his death during a riot. As she adjusts to life in uniform, she is confronted with the brutal realities of power, gender and caste. Her journey takes a dark turn when she encounters the horrifying case of a missing Dalit teenager whose assault and murder were initially ignored by authorities.

The film explores how systemic prejudice and institutional apathy affect those at the margins, while also portraying the struggles of a woman trying to carve a space in a male-dominated world.

The upcoming digital release is significant for more than just movie fans. It represents a rare moment when a film blocked from theatrical release due to censorship will reach its home audience through streaming. For Indian viewers, this is a chance to finally see a story that has been celebrated abroad yet kept from them until now.

With its arrival on Lionsgate Play, Santosh is set to spark conversations on caste, justice and the role of women in law enforcement. Its powerful storytelling and global acclaim have already made it a film worth watching, and its long-awaited debut in India may finally give it the platform it deserves.