Saiyaara OTT Update: Sudden Change of Plans; Big Blow for Netflix?

The Saiyaara movie has garnered significant attention at the box office. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the movie produced by Yash Raj Films has created a storm at the cinemas, and Mohit Suri has given two talented stars to Bollywood with his lead pair. The songs of Saiyaara have played a key role in the movie becoming a blockbuster.

Despite facing competition from international releases, Saiyaara continues to thrive and has the potential to generate unprecedented revenue for Yash Raj Films. Owing to this massive response, the makers are now looking for a delayed release in the film's streaming.

Saiyaara to be Out on OTT Only after Diwali?

Initially, Saiyaara was supposed to release after an eight-week theatrical run, but now there are reports of that being changed. Netflix, the official streaming partner of the film, is yet to confirm this change, but the makers are planning to release Saiyaara only after three months.

That means an additional 4-week delay in the original streaming deal, and it remains to be seen if Netflix decides to agree on the revised schedule or not. However, it also makes sense for Yash Raj Films to hold on to the film before making it available for OTT, as the excitement will be greater with a longer wait time. This three-month decision will put Saiyaara's streaming release right around Diwali.

Fans can expect an official confirmation sometime later. But for now, enjoy Saiyaara in theaters.