Saiyaara OTT Release Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Ahaan Panday’s Musical Romance

The wait is finally over for fans of the romantic musical Saiyaara. After creating waves at the box office, the film has officially locked its digital release. Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, this Mohit Suri directorial will soon be available for streaming, bringing the emotional story and its soulful soundtrack to living rooms across the country.

The movie, which marked Ahaan Panday’s big debut, earned praise for its heartfelt performances, fresh pairing, and memorable music. Aneet Padda’s on-screen presence also drew wide attention, with many calling her one of the brightest newcomers in recent times. Together, the duo managed to capture the innocence and intensity of first love, making Saiyaara a favorite among young audiences.

After its theatrical success, fans were eagerly waiting to know when the film would arrive on OTT. Earlier, there were speculations that the makers would hold back the release until the festive season. However, given the strong response and the buzz surrounding the film, the team decided to drop it earlier. Saiyaara is now confirmed to premiere on Netflix on September 12, 2025, giving those who missed the big screen experience a chance to enjoy it at home.

The OTT launch is expected to broaden the film’s reach, especially among younger audiences who prefer streaming over theatres. It also allows fans to rewatch some of the film’s most talked-about moments, including its chart-topping songs and intense emotional scenes. Social media is already abuzz with excitement as viewers gear up for watch parties and online discussions.

With its confirmed OTT release, Saiyaara is set to find a second life beyond cinemas. For fans, it is another chance to immerse themselves in a story of love, longing, and music that continues to strike a chord with audiences everywhere.