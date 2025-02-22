From Rekhachithram to Ponman: Where to Watch Upcoming Malayalam Movies on OTT?

Similar to 2024, Malayalam cinema has started 2025 on a high with multiple movies already receiving widespread applause and praise from fans. The year is just getting started and the industry is in no mood to slow down. Despite the upcoming producers' strike, there are numerous movies lined up for release, and a few of them have already been released and made it to the streaming platforms.

Here, we will look at some movies scheduled to release on OTT in the coming days.

1) Rekachithram:

Solving a murder mystery is not new to new-age Malayalam cinema, and this movie has managed to not just give its audiences a thrill ride but also engage them emotionally with dramatic moments involving love for cinema. It's an ode to the legendary actor Mammootty and to cinema itself. It appeals not just to fans of crime thrillers but also to movie lovers. After emerging as a box-office hit, this Asif Ali-starrer is all set to be streamed on Sony LIV on the 7th of March.

2) Ponman:

Basil Joseph is everywhere. After proving his mettle as a director, Basil has delivered back-to-back hits as an actor and his latest movie Ponman also falls into the same category. In a tale of underdogs, Basil plays a gold dealer who lends gold for a marriage with the assurance that it will be returned. But, when that doesn't happen, how Basil's character reacts forms the rest of the movie. As of now, there is no official streaming partner announced for the movie but the movie will likely have a lot of takers owing to its great content.

3) Dominic and the Lady's Purse

One of the most anticipated combinations from Malayalam cinema, Gautam Vasudev Menon teamed up with Mammotty for the first time and the result is a mixed bag. The movie didn't promise extravagance but delivered high when it comes to content and despite the polarizing reactions to the film, audiences will be excited to catch this movie on streaming as Mammotty and detective crime dramas complement each other quite nicely. The movie's streaming rights are bagged by Amazon Prime and it might make its OTT debut in the first week of March.

4) Officer on Duty

Kunchacko Boban played a cop in this action affair that stars Priyamani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair in key roles. The film was recently released in theaters and has received a rave response from fans and critics alike. If reports are to be believed, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for this film and the movie's tentative OTT release date is March 20th.

5) Pravinkoodu Shappu

Yet another murder mystery starring the highly talented Basil Joseph. In this movie, he played the role of a cop determined to unravel the murder mystery at a toddy shop. Just like every Basil movie, this film also opened up to positive response but it was not a big hit in the theatres. It can be assumed that stories like these are what the OTT audiences are waiting for and the moment this movie drops on streaming, it will be widely appreciated.