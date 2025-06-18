Raid 2 Movie OTT Release: Netflix to Spring Early Surprise for Ajay Devgn Fans?

Hindi movie fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 on OTT. Everyone was impressed by Ajay's performance as Income Tax Officer Amay Patnaik, and when the legendary actor decided to reprise the role as Riteish Deshmukh's corrupt politician in the sequel, fans flocked to the theaters to support and enjoy the film.

Raid 2 OTT Release Date Finalized by Netflix?

Despite receiving middling reviews when compared to the original, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 did just enough to help neutral audiences to visit the theaters. The movie achieved remarkable success at the box office, grossing over Rs.200 crores. Those who missed watching Raid 2 in the theaters are now waiting for the film to land on OTT quite soon.

Netflix secured the digital rights for Raid 2, and the OTT giant has been teasing the audiences by maintaining suspense about when they are going to release the film digitally. There were reports earlier of the second installment of Raid landing on June 27th. But Netflix might pull off a surprise by releasing the movie this weekend, considering the insane demand the film has among North Indian fans.