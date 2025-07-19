My Baby Movie OTT Review: Telugu Film on JioHotstar is a Weekend Must-Watch!

Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, who proved with Oru Naal Koothu, Monster, and Farhana that he knows how to handle human relationships that are complicated with a lot of empathy, he came up with a different film, and this time, he changed the way he directs. And the result is DNA, which was released as My Baby in Telugu on July 18th. But JioHotstar decided to release the film digitally on the same day.

The movie has generated significant buzz since its release on streaming platforms, and there are several reasons for this excitement. My Baby (DNA in Tamil) is an investigative drama that tackles infant trafficking. Not just that, director Nelson Venkatesan adds multiple layers to this gripping tale. What if a woman with Borderline Personality Disorder gives birth to a baby and that child goes missing?

My Baby OTT Review: Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan Film is a Compelling Watch

Even though Nelson decided to randomly use a mental health problem like Personality Disorder and simplified it regressively as loosu ponnu (mad woman), DNA has to be appreciated for how well it dealt with the crime world. This is surely Nelson's foray into blending art with commerce and delivering a proper commercial cinema.

Despite minor struggles, the director maintains his touch, delivering a gripping drama that not only focuses on the lead pair's attempts to navigate their complicated marriage but also tackles the pertinent issue of crime in a city like Chennai.

Nelson Venkatesan is a cinematic talent that Tamil cinema should provide more opportunities to, and his film DNA (My Baby in Telugu) serves as a glowing example of this. In a family filled with achievers who think regressively, hero Atharvaa's character achieves nothing, but when Nimisha Sajayan's Divya comes into his life, the duo attempt to not just make the marriage work but thrive in doing so.

Just for the lead pair dynamic and the chemistry, My Baby should be a must-watch this weekend, and the film is now streaming on JioHotstar.