Mahavatar Narsimha OTT: No Deal Signed Despite Rs.100 Crore Success?

Animated films intended for Hindi audiences have significantly disrupted the industry by generating significant revenue at the box office. Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions with Hombale Films as the presenter, is proving the might of Indian mythology and how, when done right, animated films can also attract audiences in large numbers.

Mahavatar Narsimha is not only generating significant buzz in Hindi but also in Kannada and Telugu languages. It was primarily made for North Indian audiences and then dubbed into other languages as well. Since Hombale is presenting the movie, the company has taken care of distributing it across Karnataka.

Mahavatar Narsimha: When is it Coming to OTT?

Despite having been in theaters for two weeks, Mahavatar Narsimha is in no mood to stop, and it looks like the film's streaming release might not happen anytime soon as well. The production house issued an official statement denying recent reports that claimed Mahavatar Narsimha would be coming to OTT soon.

Kleem productions stated that their film Mahavatar Narsimha is running only in theaters, and that will continue to be the case. No OTT deal has yet been signed, and it appears that the makers' decision to maintain the digital deal could prove to be a strategic move, given the movie's enduring popularity in theaters. Till War 2 and Coolie take over the box office, Mahavatar Narsimha is expected to have a dream run, and this film is proof that mythological stories, when told right, can have a huge return on investment.