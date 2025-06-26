Maaman Movie OTT Release: Z5 Teases Fans With Surprise Update on Soori's Family Film!

Tamil actor Soori is one of the most popular comedians who later emerged as an equally strong performer who can pull off difficult roles with ease. With Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai, the world witnessed Soori's acting prowess, and since then he has been doing films that audiences want to see him in.

Soori has always believed that he is a rooted actor and wants to portray simplistic roles that will allow the actor in him to shine. One such attempt that came from Soori in recent times was Maaman, directed by Prashant Pandiyan. The story of Maaman is quite simple: Soori grows quite fond of his nephew, and the little kid ends up creating a problem in his marriage with Aishwarya Lekshmi's character.

Maaman OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Soori Film?

On paper, Maaman's plot sounds simple and real. Amid all the bloodshed and chaos that's been given to audiences across the country, the film has a fresh approach, and it sticks to a simplistic narrative with fun, emotions, and love involved. Soori's portrayal won applause, and despite releasing theatrically mid-May, Maaman has been running successfully in select theaters even now.

Coming to the OTT release, there was some confusion over when the movie would finally land. However, streaming giant Z5 definitively put an end to speculations by making an exciting announcement for fans. Initially expected to release on June 27th, Z5 stressed that Maaman will release soon on its platform. Similar to Sankrantiki Vastunnam, we anticipate simultaneous TV and OTT releases for Maaman.

Even though Z5 didn't release the exact date, one can expect the platform to make the film available digitally by next week. Going by this logic, Maaman will be out on Z5 by July 4th, 2025.