Maa OTT Release: Netflix Confirms Kajol Movie for Independence Day?

Bollywood actress Kajol has always stood out from her peers by opting for roles that explored a different dimension to her acting, and her latest outing, Maa, is no exception. Set in the same universe as Shaitaan, a movie acted by her husband Ajay Devgn alongside Jyothika and Madhavan, Maa managed to impress audiences with its explosive trailer.

Before its release, industry insiders said the film's climax would be one of the most-discussed scenes in recent Hindi cinema. Additionally, multiple reports indicated that Ajay Devgn had chosen to direct the sequence, which included extensive VFX.

Maa Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

But the film ended up underperforming at the box office. Despite its strong emotional core, Maa failed to resonate well with the audiences, and as a result, didn't perform well. Kajol earned applause for her portrayal, and despite the lukewarm box office response, it appears like the Shaitaan universe might just continue.

Released on June 27, Maa is all set for its streaming debut very soon, according to reports. Netflix has secured the streaming rights for the film, and there are rumors that Maa will launch on the OTT platform on August 15. But Netflix is yet to make it official, and even on its app, Maa is not yet listed as one of the upcoming movies.

Considering Independence Day, Netflix might decide to stream Maa early. Owing to the eight-week streaming window, Maa is supposed to make its digital debut in the last week of August, possibly from the 24th of August. Owing to the massive holiday weekend that's upon us, it won't be a surprise if the OTT platform pulls off a surprise for OTT audiences.