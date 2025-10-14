Lokah OTT: JioHotstar Teases But Refuses to Reveal Streaming Date

The much-awaited Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra has created a wave of excitement among fans after JioHotstar officially teased its upcoming OTT release. The platform shared a new poster with the caption “Coming Soon,” confirming that the film is headed for digital release, but without revealing an exact streaming date.

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in a powerful lead role, Lokah has been one of the most anticipated superhero dramas in Malayalam cinema. The first chapter, Chandra, promises an action-packed and emotionally charged narrative centered around a young woman’s transformation into an unlikely hero.

The newly released poster has taken social media by storm, with Kalyani’s intense look and the symbolic weapon hinting at a gritty, larger-than-life storyline. Fans flooded the comments section, speculating that the official release might align with the Diwali weekend or early November, given the timing of the teaser.

Though JioHotstar has not confirmed a date yet, the “Coming Soon” post has successfully reignited excitement around Lokah, which has already been praised for its visual scale and strong performances during its limited theatrical run.

With growing anticipation, audiences are now waiting for the platform to drop a trailer and an official release announcement. Until then, the buzz around Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra continues to rise, setting the stage for one of the most talked-about Malayalam OTT releases of the season.