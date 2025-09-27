Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra OTT Debut Delayed: Here’s When to Expect It Online

The much awaited digital debut of Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra appears to have been postponed. The Malayalam superhero film, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, has already made waves at the box office and sparked speculation about when it will stream online. Dulquer has now made it clear that fans will have to wait longer.

Released in theatres on August 28, Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra has been praised for blending fantasy, myth and action with striking visuals. It has become one of the highest grossing Malayalam films of 2025 and stands out as one of the biggest Indian releases of the year. Despite the massive success, its streaming date remains unannounced.

On September 25, Dulquer used social media to address the growing buzz around an imminent digital debut. He said the film is unlikely to release on any OTT platform soon and urged audiences to wait for an official announcement rather than believe unverified reports. The statement indicates that the producers plan to keep the film in theatres for a longer run before shifting it online.

The move comes as the film continues to perform strongly at the box office, where it is drawing large crowds across multiple states. Keeping the theatrical window open allows the makers to maximise collections while the film remains popular.

Fans are also excited about what comes next for the franchise. Dulquer recently revealed that work on Lokah Chapter 2 has already begun, with Tovino Thomas expected to play a key role. For now, audiences who have been waiting to stream the film will need to be patient as the makers focus on its continued success in cinemas. Owing to the massive buzz the film had created, and is continuing to enjoy, the makers might look to release the film on streaming during Diwali time.