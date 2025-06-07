Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release: Suspense Ends on Akshay Kumar's Film; Streaming Date Revealed!

June features many exciting releases available for streaming on various OTT platforms. There is one film that's leading in this list, and that's Akshay Kumar's rousing courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2. Based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, fighting in the court against the British Raj and their brutal Jalianwala Bagh massacre, Akshay Kumar's performance received widespread praise.

Even though the film didn't do as well as the makers anticipated, it still managed to remain in the headlines as a patriotic film that must be watched. The film may not have been popular, but streaming services are flooded with requests for it. JioHotstar bagged the rights for Kesari 2, and even though there is no confirmed announcement from the OTT platform, it's expected to release sometime this month.

Kesari 2 OTT: When and where can viewers watch the movie online?

By examining the OTT release pattern of Jaat, one can predict when Kesari 2 will be available for streaming in India. Netflix debuted Jaat OTT on the 5th of June, following its theatrical release on April 10. In contrast, Kesari Chapter 2 was released theatrically worldwide on April 18th, which suggests that this Akshay Kumar patriotic drama may be available for streaming in the second week of June.

The exact date is yet to be released by JioHotstar, but Kesari Chapter 2 might land on the OTT platform anywhere between June 12 and 13. It will be interesting to see how well the movie is received by streaming audiences, as it appears like a film that will receive widespread praise on social media from OTT viewers more than how it performed theatrically.