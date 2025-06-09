Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release: Akshay Kumar's Film to Stream from June 13 on JioHotstar?

Akshay Kumar's patriotic drama Kesari Chapter 2, one of the most anticipated movies on streaming, has finally locked its OTT date. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, it was announced that JioHotstar bagged the rights to the movie. Kesari 2 opened up to good reviews, and even though the reaction wasn't overwhelmingly positive, it was just enough for the film to rake in good numbers.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen, as Kesari Chapter 2 ended up being an average fare at the Indian box office. Akshay's performance was surely praised for his honest portrayal of C. Sankaran Nair, but it's a fact that the film didn't connect with the masses like how Chhaava did.

That's not to say that Kesari Chapter 2 heavily underperformed. The movie, produced by Dharma Productions, managed to collect good numbers and proved to be a decent venture for all parties involved. Now, there is an update on Kesari 2's OTT release date.

If reports are to be believed, the patriotic film will be available to stream on JioHotstar from June 13th. Even though there is no official confirmation from the OTT giant, it's highly likely that Kesari 2 won't be delayed, as the anticipation among the movie buffs is high for the movie, especially for the ones who missed out on watching it in theaters.