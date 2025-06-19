Kerala Crime Files Season 2 OTT Release: At What Time Does JioHotstar Stream This Police Drama?

The Kerala Film Industry has made a significant impact not only with films but also with their TV shows. Overall, South Indian cinema is struggling to produce shows that appeal to a wider audience; despite having many talented filmmakers, long-format storytelling does not come easily, and OTT platforms are finding it difficult to secure even one good show from the South.

While there have been some good shows produced, such as Suzhal—The Vortex, the consistency of their release is what truly matters. Even actors like Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati collaborated with makers from the Hindi streaming space to make the much-talked-about Rana Naidu. In this situation, if there is one show that can truly go pan-Indian, it's Kerala Crime Files.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 OTT: JioHotstar to Release at This Time?

Ever since the lockdown, people across the country have discovered Malayalam cinema and its gems. Many actors have now achieved pan-Indian fame, and it's only because of the OTT market that's expanded to new heights. The cinema from Kerala benefitted the most from it, and even with long-form storytelling, the industry is taking fresh steps to ensure that their audiences are getting engaged.

JioHotstar is leading the race when it comes to encouraging a wide range of content coming in from Kerala. They already have quite a good bunch of movies from Malayalam, and they are also supporting a lot of TV shows. One such series to come from this was Kerala Crime Files.

The first season of the show, directed by Ahammed Khabeer and starring Aju Varghese and Lal, managed to impress audiences big time and also emerged as one of the most-watched crime thrillers in recent times. Throughout the entirety of the show, viewers found the narrative completely gripping, and now, Kerala Crime Files is back with season 2.

The trailer, released a few days ago, impressed audiences and critics alike, and it remains to be seen how well the show performs on JioHotstar. The second season of Kerala Crime Files is all set to premiere soon. be released on June 20th, Friday.

Just like every other JioHotstar release, Kerala Crime Files will be available for streaming, and it will start streaming on June 20th from 12:00 AM IST.