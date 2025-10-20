Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Date Confirmed? Here's What We Know

After dominating the box office, Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited film Kantara: Chapter 1 is now gearing up for its digital premiere. The prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara has drawn immense attention from audiences across India, and fans have been eagerly waiting to know when it will arrive on OTT platforms.

The film, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, has performed exceptionally well in theatres, crossing several major milestones since its release. With strong word-of-mouth and a visually captivating portrayal of folklore and spirituality, Kantara: Chapter 1 has become one of the biggest cinematic events of 2025. Its theatrical success has naturally heightened the buzz surrounding its online release.

Reports suggest that the film is expected to make its digital debut around October 30, 2025. The initial release is likely to include regional versions in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, with the Hindi-dubbed version following shortly afterward. While an official confirmation is still awaited, industry sources indicate that Amazon Prime Video is the frontrunner to host the film on its platform.

The move to OTT will allow a wider audience to experience the story that expands the Kantara universe, which explores divine folklore and regional traditions through Shetty’s unique storytelling style. The film’s journey from theatres to digital streaming also highlights how regional cinema continues to break boundaries and attract nationwide audiences.

For those who missed the theatrical run, the OTT release will be the perfect opportunity to watch one of the year’s most acclaimed films from home. As anticipation builds, fans are keeping a close eye on updates from Hombale Films and the streaming platform for an official release announcement.

With its mix of myth, devotion, and cinematic grandeur, Kantara: Chapter 1 promises to create yet another wave of excitement when it lands online. Viewers can expect an immersive experience that stays true to the world Rishab Shetty first introduced, one that blends culture, belief, and power into a story that continues to resonate deeply across India.