Kankhajura OTT Review: Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina's Dark Thriller Will Leave You Spooked!

One of India's big OTT players, SonyLIV, is clearly underrated. Just like Apple TV, where they produce masterful content without much promotion or marketing, SonyLIV might be following the same strategy. Time and again, SonyLIV comes up with golden content that just doesn't reach enough people to become a trend.

Following the recent success of Black, White, and Gray: Love Kills, SonyLIV has released another thriller, albeit with a slower pace. Kankhajura (centipede) doesn't rush you into liking the show and its brilliant moments. Instead, it stays with you long after you are done with the web series.

The reason—the magic of close-up shots, and even though some of them feel overdrawn and time-dragging—makes Kankhajura a brilliant watch. By this time, it's evident that Roshan Mathew is a multi-faceted talent in Indian cinema, and he keeps breaking boundaries every time he chooses a project.

Kankhajura OTT: Cast performances, Final Verdict

In Kankhajura, Roshan Mathew's character Ashu tries to reunite with his brother Max (Mohit Raina) after spending 14 years in jail for murder. Ashu is someone who tricks you into trusting and believing in him but makes you resent why you trusted him in the first place. Kankhajura is undoubtedly a dark show, and Roshan Mathew is the primary reason audiences will feel impatient and experience a creeping sense of uneasiness while watching it.

In the context of Kankhajura, feeling impatient and uneasy is not a negative experience. An Indian adaptation of the Israeli hit Magpie, Kankhajura's director Chandan Arora deliberately narrated the tale in a particular way. The show's pacing will have that haunting effect on some scenes, and with a performer like Roshan Mathew at the helm, it's only going to do better.

Mohit Raina deserves widespread applause for picking roles that allow him to shine as an actor. After stunning everyone with Mumbai Diaries, Mohit Raina is back in a dramatic role yet again, and this time, Mohit plays a real estate agent who lets his heart rule over his brain occasionally. That's why he gets sentimental when his brother visits him from prison.

Despite minor flaws such as leaving the shot a bit too long, Kankhajura is a brilliant show that leaves a lasting impression on the audience.