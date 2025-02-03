Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release Date Announced – Where to Watch

Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen’s romantic drama Kadhalikka Neramillai is all set to make its OTT debut following a successful run in theaters.

According to reports from OTT Play, the film is expected to premiere on Netflix on February 14, offering a perfect Valentine’s Day treat for fans. However, the official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Directed and written by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, Kadhalikka Neramillai stars Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The film boasts cinematography by Gavemic U. Ary and editing by Lawrence Kishore, with music composed by A. R. Rahman. The soundtrack has been widely praised for its soulful and melodious tunes.

ETimes, in its exclusive review, highlighted the film’s perfect casting, stating, “Ravi Mohan’s return to his romance zone is a delight, while Vinay’s portrayal of the best friend is refreshing. Nithya Menen brings elegance to her role as Shreya, making her a character you care about, even when the writing falters. Gavemic U. Ary’s cinematography captures the urban vibrancy of Bangalore and Chennai, reminiscent of OK Kanmani. Kiruthiga’s writing, though occasionally predictable, successfully explores complex human emotions and takes a bold turn towards the climax.”

Released in theaters on January 14, coinciding with Sankranti and Pongal, Kadhalikka Neramillai received positive responses from both audiences and critics. With its OTT release on the horizon, the film is expected to reach a wider audience, making it a must-watch for romance drama lovers.