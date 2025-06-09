Ground Zero Movie OTT Release: Prime Video's Gamble Irritates Fans!

For a long time, Emraan Hashmi has been one actor whose films have always been appreciated by a certain section of the audience for their realistic portrayal. Although he was long recognized as Bollywood's romantic star, he quickly shed that image and began taking on films that appeal to a broader audience.

Despite his best efforts, Emraan's image as Bollywood's romantic hero remains fixed. So, he started accepting different kinds of roles, mainly as antagonists. It remains to be seen if this gamble pays off, but Emraan had a release a few months ago titled Ground Zero.

Emraan finished filming the film in 2022, and it took nearly three years for Ground Zero to be released. The movie is based on BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation in which terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, better known as Ghazi Baba, was killed in 2003.

Alongside Emraan, Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain appear as the other lead roles. The film received decent reviews for its depiction of war, and Emraan's portrayal of Narendra Nath also received good praise from audiences and critics.

Now, the movie is finally available for streaming, but there is a catch. Ground Zero is available on Prime Video, but it's available for rent. Owing to the film's lackluster collections, the makers might have wanted to opt for this model, as it will give them better monetization, but this is the reason why fans are getting irritated.

It makes some sense for a big star release to have a one-week window where the OTT platform will stream the film on rent, but for Ground Zero to be available on Prime for rent makes fans not want to watch and completely ditch the film even when it's available free for streaming. It remains to be seen when Ground Zero will finally be made available for free on Prime.