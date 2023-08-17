Gadar 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's latest outing Gadar 2 is smashing all the possible records at the box office. With each passing day, the film is crunching big numbers each day. The film is dominating Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer at the box office.

It collected Rs 250 cr. The film will join the elite club of Rs 300 cr soon.

Gadar 2 digital rights have been bagged by Zee5. The film is set premiere on Zee5 by mid-week of October.

Gadar 2 is helmed by Anil Sharma.

It is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar in which Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina. Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary, Madhumalti Kapoor, Rakesh Bedi, Mushtaq Khan and Dolly Bindra are also part of this blockbuster film.