Bigg Boss 19 Salman Khan: Premiere Date, AI Kavya Mehra, Full Contestants List, and Surprise Twists!

Fans of 'Bigg Boss 19' are getting excited as they await Salman Khan's return to the small screen. Fans' curiosity was piqued last week when the show's creators unveiled its logo.

On August 24, the reality series will premiere. You read correctly: the drama will return to your screens in less than a month. Several sources claim that the creators intend to change the format for viewing. Colors TV will broadcast the one-hour program with a delayed live format, while JioHotstar will stream it first. In celebration of the announcement, the makers have released a teaser, spearheaded by Salman Khan.

As usual, the digital platform will also be livestreaming the events around the clock. In addition, the producers have decided to extend the season this time around; currently, they anticipate a 20–22 week run rather than the customary 15-week run.

Everything to Know About Bigg Boss 19 Featuring Salman Khan

According to sources, celebrities from various industries are being approached as part of the casting process, which has already started. Given that the season is longer and Salman Khan already has the Battle of Galwan shoot scheduled, he will return as the host; however, he may be replaced by another host.

As for the contestants, names like social media founder Faisal Shaikh, actors Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Munmun Dutta, Ashish Vidyarthi, and contestants Apoorva Mukhija and Purav Jha from "The Traitors" are already making the rounds. On the other hand, the casting has not been officially confirmed. There are also speculations about AI influencer Kavya Mehra being featured in the reality show. The final cast details will slowly be revealed in the days leading up to the show.

It was determined that "Bigg Boss" would only have one season rather than separate TV and OTT shows following the disputes between Banijay Asia and Colors TV.

This year, JioHotstar will be responsible for the production rather than Colors TV, and the channel will just serve as an airing partner. But Colors and Banijay also intend to put aside their disagreements and work toward regaining Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is a priority project for both sides.