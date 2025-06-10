Bazooka OTT Release: Zee5 Ends Suspense; Streaming Details Now Out!

Fans have been waiting to see Bazooka, a film by legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty, on OTT. Released on the occasion of Vishu, the film failed to impress audiences despite having an intriguing premise. Alappuzha Gymkhana, the film that accompanied Bazooka, triumphed, drawing crowds to the theaters to witness the action drama starring Naslen.

Irrespective of box-office results, Mammotty is someone who keeps doing films that engage and excite him. Next, the legendary actor will be playing the role of a serial killer, and he is yet to start shooting for Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming film. In addition to Bazooka, another Mammootty film, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, is still awaiting its OTT release.

For now, we have an exciting update on Bazooka's streaming details. The makers didn't have a deal when they released the movie, as they were confident of the movie's financial success. Unfortunately, the movie underperformed at the box office, leaving the makers concerned about ensuring a smooth release of Bazooka on OTT. One of the OTT giants, Zee5 (now Z5), was in the lead to acquire the streaming rights, and now it can be confirmed that Bazooka will be streaming very soon on Zee5.

Even though the exact date of Bazooka's OTT release is unknown, it can be confirmed that by the third week of June, Bazooka will have made its streaming debut, and it is, in fact, great news for fans of not just the Malayalam superstar but for fans of cinema. More updates on Bazooka's OTT release will follow.